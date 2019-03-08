× Driver in custody after trying to illegally enter Naval Base Kitsap, officials say

NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BANGOR — Authorities say a man is in custody after attempting to illegally enter Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor Friday afternoon.

It happened at about 1:11 p.m. The Kitsap Sun reports that a man driving a truck crashed into a pole near the base’s Trident gate.

A shelter in place order was issued and gates at the base were closed while officials were responding to the incident. A base spokesperson said in a release that the Trident gate remains closed, but the shelter in place has been lifted.

Video of the incident shared on Facebook by Heather Nix shows a man sitting outside the crashed vehicle with a child. The video shows officers approaching the man before retreating back to patrol vehicles.

The Kitsap Sun reports that the man was arrested by Bremerton Police about an hour after the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated