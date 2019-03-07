WSP stopped 458 vehicles and issued 254 tickets during I-5 emphasis patrol

TACOMA, Wash. — A weeklong aggressive driving emphasis patrol along a busy I-5 construction zone in Tacoma ended with 458 people being pulled over for 845 violations, according to Washington State Patrol.
The emphasis patrol, which started Feb. 25 and ended March 1, targeted drivers in and around the I-5/SR-16 interchange, where roughly half a dozen crashes involving big rigs happened in a period of a few weeks.
Here are the results of the patrol, provided by WSP:
- 242 CMVs (commercial vehicles and semis) pulled over and 216 other vehicles stopped for 845 violations
- 254 tickets issued
- 103 speeding tickets
- 36 seat belt violations
- 38 tickets for following too closely
- 59 tickets for unlawful cell phone use
- 36 unsafe lane changes
- 36 tickets for failure to secure load.