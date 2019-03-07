WSP stopped 458 vehicles and issued 254 tickets during I-5 emphasis patrol

TACOMA, Wash. — A weeklong aggressive driving emphasis patrol along a busy I-5 construction zone in Tacoma ended with 458 people being pulled over for 845 violations, according to Washington State Patrol.

The emphasis patrol, which started Feb. 25 and ended March 1, targeted drivers in and around the I-5/SR-16 interchange, where roughly half a dozen crashes involving big rigs happened in a period of a few weeks.

Here are the results of the patrol, provided by WSP:

242 CMVs (commercial vehicles and semis) pulled over and 216 other vehicles stopped for 845 violations

254 tickets issued

103 speeding tickets

36 seat belt violations

38 tickets for following too closely

59 tickets for unlawful cell phone use

36 unsafe lane changes

36 tickets for failure to secure load.