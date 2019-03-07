Who voted ‘no’ on the resolution to condemn bigotry, anti-Semitism

The US House of Representatives voted 407-23 to pass a resolution Thursday that broadly condemned hate and intolerance, including anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim discrimination.

All 23 no votes were from Republicans.

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming called Thursday’s vote a “sham” and said the language in the resolution “did not address the issue that is front and center.” The resolution followed comments by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota that critics from both parties labeled anti-Semitic, though the resolution did not reference Omar by name.

“For Democratic leadership to kowtow to their radical members and refuse to offer legislative language that criticizes Rep. Omar’s statements in the strongest possible manner confirms what we already knew: that their party is controlled by far-left extremists who can’t even muster the courage to stand up to blatant anti-Semitism,” Cheney said.

Omar’s office has not returned CNN’s requests for comment and she has not commented publicly on the resolution, but the congresswoman has defended herself on Twitter against some of the criticism she has faced over her recent remarks.

“I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee,” Omar tweeted earlier in the week.

Omar, as well as all other Democrats voting, voted in favor of the resolution Thursday.

Here’s who voted no on the resolution:

Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina Rep. Michael C. Burgess of Texas Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming Rep. Chris Collins of New York Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas Rep. Rick Crawford of Arizona Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri Rep. Pete King of New York Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky Rep. Steven Palazzo of Mississippi Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama Rep. Chip Roy of Texas Rep. Greg Steube of Florida Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina Rep. Ted Yoho of Florida Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York

One Republican lawmaker, Rep. Steve King of Iowa, voted “present.”