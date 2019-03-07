Photos: More snow falls in western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Days after we ended one of the coldest and snowiest months on record, more snow has arrived in western Washington.

The Seattle metro area was spared from accumulation, but enough snow fell Wednesday and Thursday morning in Kitsap, Grays Harbor, Lewis, north Snohomish and Pierce counties to cause delayed start times for several school districts.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.

More rain and possible snow is on the way through the weekend, according to Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley.

The ski areas will get about six inches of fresh snow this week.

Friday morning can have a few passing snow showers again, but not much is expected. The foothills and ski areas keep snow showers going through Friday. The weekend looks “mainly dry with sun breaks,” but a few showers or early morning snow showers remain in the forecast.

Check out viewer-submitted photos of March snowfall in western Washington:

Q13 Weather Resources