Another round of snow Friday morning, cold weekend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Now through early Friday there will be passing snow showers mixed with rain/hail/graupel. Just snow on the grass for the Metro, but the Foothills/Hood Canal/convergence zone will pick up another 2 inches with ease.

Friday during the day will have some sun breaks with a few passing rain showers as we get up into the lower 40s. The areas mentioned above can keep snow showers going throughout the day but the main roads will be fine.

Friday night we clear out and get even colder again. Saturday will be dry but really cold in the morning, with lows near 29. That means icy roads again!

The day will be mostly sunny on Saturday but chilly. Sunday looks mostly dry but mostly cloudy.

So, when are we going to get some mild weather? It looks like starting the 14th will bring some BETTER WEATHER.