Snoqualmie still coping with last month’s snow storm but more snow is on the way

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - - People in the Snoqualmie area are still dealing with the aftermath of last month’s snow storm. The continued cold temperatures have kept some places covered in snow.

“I was just out walking my dog, coming up the hill and I started seeing flurries and my first thought was “Oh no, not again!” said Snoqulamie resident Dan McCaughanwho.

Some people living in Snoqualmie are fed up with the piles of snow that’re still on the ground. With more snow in the forecast, they’re wishing warmer weather and for things to get back to normal.

“We can deal with rain. We’re north westerners, right? We deal with rain, we deal with wind, we deal with these things. We haven’t figured out how to deal with this,” said Sophie Harris, a coach for soccer league Cascade FC.

Harris coordinates soccer games for Cascade FC and says they’ve recently cleared this soccer field for use last week.

“We started breaking it up with our feet and pushing it off to the side but this stuff is just ridiculous,” Harris said.

Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie hasn’t been as lucky with its soccer field. It’s still covered by about six inches of snow and ice but they’re still holding out hope that it’ll melt on its own.

“I think next week it’ll be good but it all depends on the weather. This snow front coming in again, that’ll hurt us but we have a layer of ice on that concrete so it’s hard for it to melt,” said Brent Lutz, Mount Si High School's Athletic Director.

With cold temperatures and more snow expected over the next few days, Harris says people are simply trying to hold on until the weather changes.

"You just can’t imagine it’s going to happen again because it was so nutty when it did, so at this point everyone’s just kind of waiting. We’re just kind of waiting, that’s all we can do,” Harris said.