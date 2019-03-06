More than 30,000 pounds of Washington Beef products recalled over contamination concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOPPENISH, Wash. – Washington Beef, LLC, a Toppenish, Wash., company, is recalling more than 30,000 pounds of ground beef chubs products that may be contaminated with hard plastic and metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The ground beef chubs were produced on Dec. 27, 2018 and include a “Use or Freeze by” date of 01/20/19. Click here to see the affected products.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 235” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide.

The problem was discovered by a consumer complaint to the company on February 28, 2019.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Jay Theiler, Vice President of Marketing at Washington Beef, at (855) 472-6455.