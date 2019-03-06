‘Mad Scientist’ inspires elementary students to purse STEM careers

Bellevue, Wash., — Mad Science helps kids experience science in fun and interesting ways with hands-on experiments and demonstrations. They do this through after school programs, workshops and even birthday parties that families can host in their own homes. Parents hoping to get their kids interested in the ever growing STEM careers are using programs like Mad Science to get a head start and simply to be inspired by the subject in general.

Kilowatt Kevin, aka Kevin Horn, invited us to his Bellevue laboratory for a morning of fun and learning. Using science and enthusiasm he demonstrated how molecules interact with the environment in a way that’d entertain even the oldest of students (aka me.) From static electricity to how thunder and lightning form, kids of all ages can experience how science works firsthand.

While Mad Scientist focuses on elementary aged children, they have had experience teaching early science lessons on sounds to preschoolers. Their programs are divided into 6 main categories:

With spring signaling the beginning of Science Fair season, a visit to the Mad Scientist might just inspire kids today and help them look to the future.