Lowland snow chances continue into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Cold weather continues with “low snow levels” through the weekend. Now through very early Thursday we will have snow showers but mostly north and east of Seattle.

Towns like Arlington, Monroe, Lake Stevens can get an inch tonight. Thursday will start out with snow showers but accumulations will be minimal. Less than an inch is expected unless you go into the foothills or mountains. The ski areas will get 6 inches.

Passing snow showers for your Thursday morning commute. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/AAyehRixUD — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) March 7, 2019

Thursday during the day will have sun breaks and passing showers.

Some new snow showers head in for the Thursday morning commute. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/5DxYEUj1JF — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) March 7, 2019

Friday morning can have a few passing snow showers again but not much is expected. The foothills and ski areas keep snow showers going through Friday.

The weekend looks “mainly dry with sun breaks” but a few showers or early morning snow showers remain in the forecast.