‘Low snow levels’ through Friday, but no accumulation expected for Seattle metro

SEATTLE -- Cold weather continues with low snow levels through Friday.

Wednesday starts out cold and dry for most. The South Sound gets a little rain-snow mixed but nothing that messes up the roads. During the day Wednesday the foothills will see a little snow, but not much is expected.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning has rain-snow showers, but sticking snow will be above 500 feet so no snow is expected for the metro, or at least nothing that would impact roads.

Thursday looks pretty snowy for the passes with 3-6 new inches up there. Friday remains cold enough for “low snow levels” but not expecting anything for the metro.

So, to sum up the “low snow levels," folks living on hills above 500 feet and away from Puget Sound (think North Bend, Enumclaw) can get an inch or two each morning. Folks around the metro can see snow on the grass but “no accumulation is expected."

Lows near 32 and highs near 45 through the weekend.