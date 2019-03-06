Large logs scattered across I-5 after truck hits barrier

TUMWATER, Wash. — Authorities say a log truck crashed in Tumwater Wednesday afternoon, scattering large logs across Interstate 5.

It happened along southbound I-5 near Custer Way. Washington State Patrol Trooper Johnna Batiste said on Twitter that the driver was heading south on SR101 to southbound I-5 when they lost control of the vehicle, hit a barrier and lost the logs.

No injuries were reported, but southbound SR-101 was closed to southbound I-5 while crews cleaned up the logs.

Officials say the driver was traveling too fast and was cited for negligent driving and failing to properly secure their vehicle’s load.

The road was cleared as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.