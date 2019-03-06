Data privacy, right-to-delete rules pass Washington Senate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Senate has passed a broad package of data privacy protections, including rules that would give consumers the right to delete data about them held by private companies.

The measure would require businesses or other entities that control or process the identifiable data of more than 100,000 people to allow consumers to find out what data is stored about them, correct errors or request deletion. The measure would also set rules for facial recognition technology for both state and private users.

Lawmakers approved the proposal on a 46-1 vote, with even staunch critics of government intervention voting in favor. It now goes to the House for consideration.

Along with the 100,000-person threshold, the proposal also contains a provision for entities that control or use smaller amounts of consumer data.