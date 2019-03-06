14 residents displaced after early morning fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN -- Investigators are looking for a cause to a house fire that started early Wednesday morning.

Valley Regional Fire responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. near 24th Street NE and N Street NE near Green River in Auburn.

Firefighters said the structure is two stories and is divided into separate living units. One unit sustained major damage, three others have some smoke and water damage.

All four units were safely evacuated. There are no injuries.

14 residents are displaced because of the fire.