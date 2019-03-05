Winery agrees to accessibility improvements after complaint

SEATTLE — A popular winery near Seattle has agreed to improve accessibility and make other changes to settle a federal Americans with Disabilities Act complaint.

The Seattle Times reports the Chateau Ste. Michelle in Woodinville will increase the number of parking spaces for people with mobility issues, as well as improve pathways and widen its amphitheater’s aisles and accessible seating areas.

Char Blankenship, who uses a wheelchair, contacted the U.S. attorney’s office after experiencing several accessibility problems while attending a concert at the winery in 2016.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, investigators and a third-party architectural firm reviewed the venue’s building plans and made an on-site visit in 2017, finding a number of ADA compliance issues.

The newspaper could not reach a winery spokesperson for comment Monday.