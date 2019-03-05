‘Where’s the meth, where’s the cash?’: Home invasion, robbery victim believes gunmen picked wrong house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. – There were some terrifying moments for a Renton Highlands family as armed robbers burst into their home demanding money and drugs late Monday night.

King County Sheriff’s Deputies say four masked, African American men held a man and his wife at gunpoint and threatened to shoot their 20-year-old and 17-year-old boys who were also home at the time.

The sheriff’s department believes the victims may have been wrongly targeted.

“Guns at our face, masks,” victim Steve Guggenmos described the terrifying ordeal, and what the would-be robbers asked him, “Where’s the meth? Where’s the cash?”

Guggenmos says he and his family’s world were turned upside-down Monday night. He showed a gash on his head where the robbers beat him with a gun.

“Should have gone in an ambulance,” he told Q13 News.

Guggenmos says the dramatic scene lasted maybe ten minutes and he believed he and his loved ones were going to be killed.

“(They) grabbed my wife by her hair, dragged her down the hallway to her teenage children’s rooms,” he said.

Sheriff’s deputies say the four robbers then took off with some cash and several cell phones.

A k-9 track ended not far from the house on southeast 141st place – investigators believe that is where the robbers jumped into a getaway car.

Deputies are asking neighbors to scour their surveillance cameras looking for anything suspicious.

“We’re just hoping if anybody was home and noticed a car leaving the area in a high rate of speed, maybe a car that was circling beforehand or just seemed to be awkwardly parked, that they share that with the sheriff’s office,” said Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Plus, only a few days ago, Guggenmos says they had to call 911 after spotting strangers in their backyard. Police are looking to see if that incident is connected.

For now, the victim and his family believe the robbers picked the wrong house.

“It was mistaken identity,” he said. “It’s the house on the corner, maybe it was the other corner, maybe it’s that corner. I don’t know.”

Plus, to top it off, Steve’s wife just went through surgery for breast cancer.

He’s grateful nobody else was hurt and appreciates the outpouring of support they’re getting from friends and neighbors.

“Know your neighbors, it’s really super important in this time,” he said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information in the case to call their hotline at 206-296-3311.