Utilities warn record low temperatures will mean higher power bills

SEATTLE -- If you've gotten a higher power bill recently, you are not alone.

Utility companies are reminding customers that record low temperatures will likely mean higher than normal power and gas bills.

"Seattle experienced the coldest February in 30 years, which means customers cranked up the heat to stay warm. When temperatures drop into the 30’s or below, your heating system works even harder (therefore using more energy) to keep your home heated," Puget Sound Energy wrote in a news release.

The cold snap even put a strain on PSE's resources. The utility reported the largest amount of natural gas used in a seven-day period in early February.

PSE wants to remind customers that help is available for qualified customers who are struggling to pay their heating bills. More information is available at PSE.com. You can also set up payment arrangements.

The utility also provided some tips to help customers conserve throughout the year: