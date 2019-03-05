Suspects accused of using card skimmers to steal from hundreds of victims in Tri-Cities area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRI-CITIES, Wash. -- Tri-Cities police need your help to identify the suspects involved in an extensive credit card fraud case with over 200 victims and potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses.

According to police, over several days in February 2019, victims reported losses from bank accounts where withdrawals were made using counterfeited cards. It is believed the account information was obtained through credit card skimmers installed at the gas pumps of a local convenience store.

If you have seen them or can identify them, earn a cash reward by submitting a tip at (509) 586-8477 or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. You can also call 1-800-222-8477 or submit the tip online.

The suspects are likely traveling across the country and have moved on to other areas doing the same crimes, possibly the Puget Sound area, police said.

Officers also offered some advice so you don't become a victim of credit card skimmers. Something as simple as shaking the card slot to make sure it's not loose can help you identify whether it's a credit card skimmer or not.