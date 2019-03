Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA -- If you were looking towards the Puget Sound today, you might have seen a very unusual sight.

Four large cranes that were shipped all the way from China were delivered to the Northwest Seaport Alliance in Tacoma. They'll be used to unload containers from ships at Husky Terminal.

They're part of a $250 million package of terminal improvements on Tacoma's General Central Peninsula.