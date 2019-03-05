Lumber from unsecured load impales windshield on SR 167

KENT, Wash. — Secure your load.

That’s the message from Washington State Patrol troopers after lumber from an unsecured load impaled a car’s windshield.

Trooper Rick Johnson said this happened around 11:00 a.m. on southbound SR 167 near 84th in Kent.

The driver of the car told Q13 News the piece of wood lifted off a truck and went right through his windshield. He said the driver of the truck probably didn’t even know what happened.

Johnson said the driver suffered only minor scratches from glass splinters.