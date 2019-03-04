Security guard shot in back gets help moving to wheelchair-accessible home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- A security guard took a bullet in the spine on Thanksgiving and has been confined to a wheelchair ever since.

It's been a tough time for Damario Johnson because his apartment wasn't wheelchair friendly. He couldn't use the stairs and needed a plywood ramp to leave at all.

On Monday, Johnson moved into a new home that is more wheelchair accessible. He still attends physical therapy every week and is still determined to one day walk again.

Johnson's story has touched the hearts of many, including those who donated to a GoFundMe help him and his mom Sue Ellen. She had to stop working to take care of him.

One of the people inspired by his story was Darin Michael, who works for Morgan Transfer and Moving.

"I said to my girlfriend 'I would sure like to help those people out,'" Michael said. "He mentioned the fact that they were getting into a new apartment I said 'There I go, maybe I can help them with that.'"

Michael, his girlfriend and one of his friends all volunteered to help Damario and Sue Ellen move for free.

