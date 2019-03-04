Seahawks use franchise tag on DE Frank Clark

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks want to keep defensive end Frank Clark around for another season.

The team said Monday it will place a non-exclusive franchise tag on Clark. That means Clark can negotiate with other teams, but if he signs elsewhere the team taking him would have to send Seattle two first-round draft picks.

We have placed the franchise tag on DE Frank Clark. 📰 | https://t.co/gko9994sSJ pic.twitter.com/mXoasyrdK3 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 4, 2019

Clark will get a 1-year deal with Seattle worth $17.128 million, according to league reports. The two sides have the option of coming to a long-term contract before July 15.

Seahawks legend Jim Zorn named coach of Seattle's new XFL team "It is ultimately (the goal), yeah," coach Pete Carroll said at the NFL combine. "Frankie just turned 25, he's still a very young football player. Made a huge step this year in terms of leadership, growth and maturity. It was so obvious. I was really proud of seeing that develop for Frank. He played great too. Frank, he's a very valuable football player and that's the process we're in the middle of and all that, I can't tell you guys how that's going to turn out, but it's going to be positive for the Seahawks and for Frank." Clark proved his worth as an elite pass rusher with a career-high 13 sacks in 2018, the first season he didn't have veterans Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril helping him get to the quarterback. They were the most sacks by any Seattle player since 2007 and put Clark in line for a massive payday should he hit the open market.

It’s the first time the Seahawks have used the franchise tag since kicker Olindo Mare in 2010.