Photos: Melania Trump visits Microsoft as part of ‘Be Best’

REDMOND, Wash. — A Microsoft Corp. employee showed Melania Trump how he uses technology to limit his teenagers’ screen time and control the websites they can access and who can see what they’re doing online.

The first lady was in Redmond, Washington, on Monday to get a briefing on programs and apps designed to teach kids how to stay safe online and about technology to help children with disabilities.

It was the second stop on her three-state overnight trip to spotlight the themes of her “Be Best” campaign: child well-being, online safety and bullying prevention, and opioid abuse.

Mrs. Trump also watched a demonstration of a Microsoft Xbox adaptive controller shown to her by an employee with limited mobility as a result of a stroke and subsequent car crash.