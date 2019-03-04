PAWS helping rehabilitate black bear hit by car in Kitsap County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- A black bear is getting a second chance at life thanks to a group of animal experts who saved her after she was hit by a car on the Kitsap Peninsula.

Trained dogs helped officials find the injured black bear in early December. She appeared to be moving around and in good health, but X-rays revealed she had fractures in her ribs and pelvis.

PAWS Wildlife Center teamed up with Woodland Park Zoo and Veterinary Specialty Center of Seattle to perform surgery and rehabilitate the 260-pound bear.

Since her operation, the bear has received one-on-one care and is making progress. Wildlife officials hope to be able to release her back into the wild this spring.

“Since surgery, the bear is continuing to make gradual improvement and is increasing her activity level,” said Dr. Nicki Rosenhagen, the PAWS Wildlife Veterinarian overseeing her care. “At this point, the only indication the bear suffered an injury is the large shaved area on her hip and leg where the healing incision is located.”