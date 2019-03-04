Oregon man stuck in the snow with his dog survives five days on taco sauce packets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAKE BUTTE, Ore. -- An Oregon man who was stuck in the snow with his dog for five days told responders that he kept himself alive by periodically starting his vehicle and eating taco sauce packets he had in his SUV.

According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Jeremy Taylor of Sunriver, Oregon, was last seen getting gas in his Toyota 4-Runner on Sunday, Feb. 24, before he went missing for five days.

It turns out, Taylor and his dog Allie had gone off-roading on Forest Service Road 40 near Wake Butte, west of Sunriver, where his vehicle got stuck in the snow.

When he woke up Monday, there was even more snow, and he was unable to get his vehicle out.

It would be another five days before a snowmobile rider found Taylor and Allie on March 1.

Jeremy and Allie were in good condition, but hungry after five days of being stuck in the wilderness.

He told responders that he stayed warm by periodically starting his vehicle and used a few taco sauce packets for food.

Jeremy did not have a cell phone with him.