More snow possible later this week as cold weather continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Cold weather continues this week with low snow levels. Tuesday starts out icy but sunny. Tuesday will be very nice but cold, especially with that wind from the Northeast.

Wednesday has a little moisture coming in from the South and that means Wednesday morning we could see some snow. Most of the snow stays South of the Metro but some South Sounders can get a quick inch.

I'm not expecting much but the model does show some snow Wednesday morning. An inch or less for the South Sound and few inches for the Mountains. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/fwZKZBav2l — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) March 4, 2019

Wednesday will be snowy for the high hill towns like North Bend, Enumclaw and Darrington.

Thursday and Friday morning will be cold enough for more snow showers, but I’m not expecting much.

The weekend remains cold enough for snow but it is looking fairly dry. For now, enjoy the fifth sunny day in a row tomorrow and watch here for updates to follow.