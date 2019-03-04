× Man pistol whipped during Renton home invasion, officials say

RENTON, Wash. — Authorities are searching for several suspects after an armed home invasion in Renton Monday.

It happened at about 9 p.m. in the 15100 block of SE 141st Place. The King County Sheriff’s Office says a family was at home when a group of men kicked in their door.

A man at the home was pistol whipped during the incident. He was treated at the scene and did not need to be taken to the hospital, officials said.

The suspects got away with money and at least one cell phone. The phone was recovered near the home while officials were investigating.

The sheriff’s office say they are searching for up to four suspects who fled in a vehicle after the incident. No other information about the incident was available.

