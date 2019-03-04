Icy mornings and sunny afternoons on tap this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Another cold, but mostly dry week ahead for western Washington.

Monday starts out icy with lows near 28 degrees, but it will be sunny and really nice as the day progresses. Remember, it stays pretty chilly especially with the windchill.

Tuesday will be the same with an icy morning and a sunny day. Highs are running about 7 degrees cooler than normal.

Wednesday has a few passing showers, but not very much rain is expected with this system.

It is cold enough that some may see a few snow flakes but no accumulation is expected.

Thursday has a few passing showers but not too stormy.

Friday and the weekend look pretty quiet with a few showers. We have more than 11 hours of daylight now so enjoy a pretty quiet weather week ahead.