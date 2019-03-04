House votes to end surprise medical billing

Posted 1:02 PM, March 4, 2019, by

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington House has passed a measure to end so-called surprise medical billing.

The measure passed on a bipartisan 84-13 vote and now heads to the Senate for consideration.

Surprise billing, also called balanced billing, is when patients receive a bill for the difference between what a provider expects to be reimbursed from an insurer and what the insurer thinks they should pay. Disputes often arrive when out-of-network providers, such as anesthesiologists, are working at in-network hospitals.

The bill removes patients from billing disputes between the health insurers and hospitals or doctors, and it prohibits an out-of-network provider or facility to balance bill a patient for emergency services. Under the measure, patients also must not be balance billed for nonemergency health care services at an in-network hospital or facility if the services include surgical or ancillary services and are provided by an out-of-network provider.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.