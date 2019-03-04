Fosters, supplies needed after 300 rabbits rescued from home in Kitsap County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POULSBO, Wash. -- The Kitsap Humane Society is looking for loving homes and fosters for hundreds of rabbits that were rescued from an overcrowded home in Poulsbo.

The nonprofit has admitted more than 200 of an estimated 300 rabbits coming to the shelter as part of the unprecedented rescue.

Most of the bunnies are in good health and are "remarkably social and adoptable," the rescue group says.

About 45 of bunnies rescued so far require specialized veterinary care, such as nursing newborns and their mothers, newborns who need to be bottle-fed around the clock, and bunnies needing treatment due to injuries, urine burns, and other ailments.

“Our greatest need at this time is to place the bunnies into loving homes,” said Sarah Moody-Cook, KHS Director of Animal Welfare. “We are also in need of foster homes and donations for the veterinary care, food and housing of the bunnies.”

KHS animal control officers were called to the home by law enforcement officers doing a welfare check at the residence. At the scene, they found an estimated 300 rabbits, some in cages and some roaming free. The homeowner surrendered the animals and said they had started out rescuing bunnies but got quickly overwhelmed by their prolific breeding.

To accommodate the large number of pets — the most ever admitted to KHS from a single rescue case — the staff cleared out the Training Center for dogs, created a makeshift exam/admitting station and filled the rest of the room with cages and kennels for rabbits.

Because KHS doesn’t have enough room for all the bunnies at one time, the animals are being transported to the shelter daily in groups of about 25. Adopters and foster parents are urgently needed: the sooner bunnies are adopted or placed in foster homes, the sooner the remaining bunnies can be brought to KHS for care.

The bunnies range in age from newborns to five years, and include a variety of breeds such as Rexs, Lionheads, Netherland Dwarfs, Angoras, French Satins, Holland Lops, Harlequins and New Zealand mixes. Check the Kitsap Humane Society website to view the bunnies currently available for adoption.