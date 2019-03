EVERETT, Wash. – Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three men following a short vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon.

There were reports of shots being fired around 12:07 p.m. in the area of 8th Avenue and 128th St. SW , Lt. Keith Rogers said in a news release.

A black Cadillac Escalade occupied by two men inside was seen fleeing the area of the shooting.

Deputies later located the Escalade driving southbound towards the City of Lynnwood. A short pursuit was initiated before a successful PIT maneuver was executed to safely stop the vehicle.

Both the 20-year-old driver and the 16-year-old passenger were taken into custody and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

Another 20-year-old man was arrested back at the original shooting location and was also booked into jail.

No injuries were reported and deputies continue to investigate.