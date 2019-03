Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, WA - Saturday, family members say 67-year-old man finally regained consciousness after someone shot him outside his home.

The shooting happened Thursday around 1:20 am on the 2000 block of Fir Street in Auburn; less than a mile from the Muckleshoot Casino.

“I was just getting ready to fall asleep and that’s when I heard all the gunshots ring out,” said Anthony Yanish.

Yanish says he heard the shots from right outside his window. When he ran outside, the situation only got worse.

“I was just shocked; I couldn’t believe it was my dad,” he said.

Hi says his father, 67-year-old Richard Yanish was driving home; he was only a few feet away from his front door step, when someone started shooting.

“They took off and left my dad for dead,” said Yanish

But that wouldn’t be the case. Richard Yanish was rushed to the hospital. Anthony Yanish says his father was put into a coma and had facial surgery.

“He made it, he’s one tough son of a gun,” said Yanish.

Anthony Yanish says a lot of questions still remain, however the most important thing is his father survived.

Auburn Police are investigating.

They do not have any suspect information or motive.