UW students struggle to recognize Governor Jay Inslee

SEATTLE - Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee officially announced his 2020 presidential bid. However, many students at his alma mater are still trying to figure out who he is.

Q13 News went to the University of Washington’s campus Friday and asked students if they could recognize Gov. Inslee from a picture, and what they thought about his running platform.

We asked about 50 people on campus, and many of them did not recognize Washington state’s current governor.

For the students who do know Inslee, they had different opinions on his focus on climate and clean energy platform.

“It’s just not feasible for him to win on that platform,” said Fikay Agbabiaka, a political science student at UW.

However, other students say sustainability is one of their biggest concerns.

“I think it’s not addressed enough, I think a lot of people think it’s not their problem. I like that he is in support of that,” said UW student Hannah Jordan.

Inslee is currently the first governor to enter the race.