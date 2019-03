WANTED BY DOC IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

A high-risk sex offender convicted of brutally gang-raping a woman at a party — a victim who was a total stranger to him — is on the run and possibly armed.

Travis Liberty Sparr is a Level III sex offender — the worst of the worst and at the highest risk to re-offend.

The Department of Corrections says he’s also a dangerous gang member whose street name is ‘Hambone.’

Sparr has no legs. He is a double amputee and in a wheelchair.

He’s failing to register as a sex offender in Snohomish County — the same crime he’s committed several times since his rape conviction in 1995.

He’s also wanted on drug charges in Jefferson County and Shelton.

DOC officers say he has a history of threatening law enforcement — busted for felony harassment and intimidation of a witness for threatening to kill DOC officers in Mason County.

He also has convictions for assault, burglary, theft and drugs.

DOC officers say he’s known to use meth and was arrested late last year at a motel in Hoodsport where drugs were being sold and officers think he’s still in the Mason County/Skokomish Tribal area.

He’s 46 years old and known to sell bead work for money.

If you know where he’s hiding, download the P3 Tips App on your smart phone for free to submit the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). A cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead his arrest.