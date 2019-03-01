Port Orchard daycare owner accused of molesting an 8-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- A 58-year-old man who ran a day care in his home with his wife has been charged with molesting a child.

Timothy Snively, of Port Orchard, was charged last week with rape of a child in the first degree and child molestation in the first degree.

According to court documents, Snively is accused of molesting an 8-year-old girl in his home on Yucca Street.

The child told family members and authorities that it happened more than once. When Snively's wife heard the allegations, she called a counselor to set up a session with her husband. The counselor was required by law to report the allegations to authorities, according to court documents.

Charging documents state that Snively and his wife owned and operated Love & Hugs day care out of their home, but a spokesperson for the Department of Children, Youth and Families told The Kitsap Sun that the day care's license has been suspended pending the outcome of a department investigation.