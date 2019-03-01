× Otto Warmbier’s family rebukes Trump, says Kim Jong Un is responsible for son’s death

The family of Otto Warmbier rebuked President Donald Trump on Friday for siding with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who denied knowledge of their son’s maltreatment during his imprisonment.

“We have been respectful during this summit process. Now we must speak out. Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto. Kim and his evil regime are responsible for unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity. No excuses or lavish praise can change that. Thank you,” Fred and Cindy Warmbier said in a statement provided to CNN.

After a second summit with Kim in Vietnam, President Trump said Thursday he does not hold Kim responsible for Warmbier’s death.

“He tells me that he didn’t know about it and I will take him at his word,” Trump said.

Warmbier was an American student held captive by the North Korean regime for over a year and released back to the US in June 2017. Warmbier died days after his return.