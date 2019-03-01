× LIVE UPDATES: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announces 2020 presidential bid

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday that he is running for President, launching a bid in which he intends to make combating climate change the central rationale for his campaign.

Inslee announced the bid in a video made public on Friday. He is slated to hold a news conference at in Seattle at a solar panel installer to expand upon his presidential announcement (Watch it live in the player below and on Q13 FOX). He will be surrounded by friends, family and business owners who the campaign says have benefited from his climate policies in the state.

“I’m Jay Inslee and I’m running for president because I am the only candidate who will make defeating climate change our nation’s number one priority,” the governor says in a more-than-a-minute-long video that highlights his decades-long focus on climate change and compares tackling the issue to President John F. Kennedy’s focus on going to the moon.

“We’re the first generation to feel the sting of climate change. And we’re the last that can do something about it,” Inslee adds. “We can do this. Join our movement. This is our moment.”