Leon Murray: Wanted felon accused of shooting ex-girlfriend who’s fighting for life

WANTED IN LAKEWOOD —

The hunt is on for convicted felon, Leon Murray, who’s accused of trying to shoot and kill his ex-girlfriend the night after Valentine’s Day — professing pure hate just hours past the time to proclaim true love.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the ‘Americas Best Value Inn’ on Sharondale St. on February 15th. “As she was running away he shot her and she went down to the ground. He then walked up to her, stood over her and shot her several more times as she laid there and then he left the scene and we’ve been looking for him ever since,” said Lakewood Police Lt. Andy Gildehaus. “At this point and time he’s definitely, probably moving around. He knows that we’re looking for him. We know that he’s around the area, but we just don’t know exactly where he’s at. We’d like to talk to him. We’d like to catch him real bad. This is the kind of person we need to get off the streets. If he’s willing to shoot somebody as they’re running away and then stand over them and shoot them again, they definitely have an attitude for violence. Our thoughts are with the victim and their family right now. I know that her mother is by her side at the hospital constantly as she’s going through her recovery, so we want to get this guy off the street as soon as possible, so they can rest a little easier knowing that he’s in custody.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Murray has felony convictions for assault and burglary.

He's 43 years old, 5’11”, weighs 195 pounds -- and is definitely considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

If you know where he’s hiding, download the P3 Tips App on your smart phone for free to submit the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). A cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead his arrest.