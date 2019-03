WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

It’s just maddening to watch the boldness of a burglar who walks right up to the back porch of a home in the Skyway area of King county — armed with a massive rock that he grabbed from the victim’s backyard — and giving it three ‘heave-hos’ to hurl it through a window — the glass shattering everywhere. He then quickly runs away to hide to see if anyone’s home or not.

That attempted burglary happened on January 30th, just after 5am and detectives say it was the start to a string of attempted break-ins the suspect tried that morning — his last strike leading an armed homeowner to let bullets flying through the neighborhood — and into a child’s bedroom. “The victim of the burglary decided it was good idea to shoot at the fleeing suspect, he fired multiple rounds, none of them hitting the suspect, one of them hitting the neighbor’s car, actually flattening the tire. The suspect then ran around to the side of the house. The homeowner fired off another shot, again missing the suspect that had broken into his house. This bullet went into a house about five doors down, it actually went through the wall of a child’s bedroom. Thankfully, the child was not asleep at that time and the bullet didn’t come near where the child was, or would have been, but that’s our concern with this type of thing. A homeowner out, chasing people and shooting guns off,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Detectives say it's a scary reminder that while it's okay to protect yourself if you're inside your house, you can't legally shoot at a burglar who's running away and who does not pose a threat to you anymore.

The sheriff's office is recommending to prosecutors that the homeowner be charged with Reckless Shooting.

Detectives think the same suspect hit again a couple of days later, but then took a break because of all winter weather. But, it's warming-up now and all the snow's melted, so detectives worry he's going to start-up again.

"We want to catch him bad for a few reasons. We want people to feel safe in their home. This suspect is just hitting all sorts of different houses right in a row. We don't see that very often and he's breaking windows. Thankfully no one's been hurt yet. We have put the bulletin out to local law enforcement, nobody's been able to identify this suspect and we know somebody knows who this person is and we need that person to call in a tip, so that we can go talk to him, arrest him and charge him with these attempted burglaries,” said Sgt. Abbott.

So, take a good look at this guy and the Seahawks hoodie and blue gloves he wore. If you know his name, or if anything about him looks familiar, use the P3 Tips App to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.