WANTED IN LACEY —

Recognize this Walmart shopper sporting his hat up high on his head and wearing that pretty unique shirt with a car on one side and a bicyclist on the other? Lacey Police hope so, after detectives say he used a stolen credit card to buy that prepaid cell phone he’s holding at the Walmart on Galaxy Dr. in late January.

We’d love to get him in custody,” said Lacey Police Det. Jon Mason. “These people usually are caught once in a while, but there’s always more crimes that they’re involved in. People who are using these stolen credit cards have it down to a science. They use it right away to make sure it’s not cancelled before they can get in and get their other items that are stolen and once they use that credit card, they’ll use it as many times as they can until it’s shutoff, so just kind of be vigilant about where you leave your credit cards and if one of them is stolen, notify your bank or financial institution right away.”

Detectives think he’s white, around 20 years old, has a thin and may have a tattoo around his neck.

If his shirt’s familiar, or you simply know his name, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). A cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to his arrest.