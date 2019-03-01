2 hospitalized after King Co. shooting; suspect sought

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities say two men were injured Friday in a shooting in King County.

The King County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 4:08 p.m. that the shooting happened in the 28700 block of 34th Avenue.

Two men ages 22 and 20 years old were hospitalized with injuries, according to officials. Their injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect fled in a vehicle after the shooting. No description was available.

Deputies responding to a shooting call at the 28700 BLK 34 AVE S, unincorporated King County. Will update when I have more information. — KingcosoPIO (@kingcosoPIO) March 2, 2019