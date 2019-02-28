Record-breaking February ends with mostly dry weekend forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Good news: One of the coldest Februarys on record is almost over, and the forecast looks mostly dry this weekend.

It will be cold enough for some snow showers, but Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says little-to-no accumulation is expected in the lowlands. The foothills and mountains could see a few more inches over the next few days.

Thursday starts out mostly dry and the day remains mostly dry. There will be a few spot rain-snow showers, but not much.

Lows will be near freezing, but a few degrees better than the last few mornings. Friday looks mostly dry. Saturday and Sunday look mainly dry too.

