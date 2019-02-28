Purse thieves target people at work in Snohomish County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- Police are looking for two different suspects wanted for stealing purses from people while they worked.

The first incident happened Saturday at Sparta’s Pizza and Pasta in Lynnwood.

“It’s an invasion of privacy. Like someone intruded my personal space and took things that don’t belong to them,” said Hailey Stowe. “You’re a little more vulnerable."

Stowe says Saturday she came to work. Like most shifts, she placed her belongings in the back of the restaurant.

Surveillance video shows a woman walked into the restaurant around 4:30 in the afternoon. Stowe says this thief only took her belongings.

She says the crook got away with her purse, her makeup, an expensive jacket, and her iPhone 8.

“I was just wondering how someone could come in and take something from someone knowing they are here trying to earn an honest living,” said Stowe.

Two days later on Monday, a similar situation happened in Arlington.

Surveillance video shows a suspect walk into Smokey Point Jewelry and Pawn, walk up to the counter, reach over and grab a Louis Vuitton purse.

Law enforcement officials say regardless of where you are, the best way to make sure your belongings stay yours, is to never leave them unattended.

If you can identify either of these purse snatchers, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hotline or submit an anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips app on your phone.