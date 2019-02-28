No lowland snow in sight for western Washington as March nears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Goodbye February and hello March. It was the snowiest February on record and the third coldest February on record.

We also had the snowiest day since 2008, and many other towns set snowfall records as well.

Finally, NO more lowland snow for the foreseeable future!!! #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/wI7i4ZOq8b — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) February 28, 2019

It is time to welcome March and I’m happy to report that it comes in like a Lamb! The overall story is that we remain colder than normal and the nights will still freeze.

Friday starts out icy but the day will be nice and sunny. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and dry but the the mountains get new snow!

Sunday looks dry too with an icy morning for early drivers. Right now, it looks like we can go five days without rain for the Metro!