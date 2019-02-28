Minnesota man arrested in fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAGAN, Minn. -- Police have caught up with a Minnesota man accused of killing a football player by shooting into a crowd at a Thanksgiving Day pickup game in Des Moines, Washington.

William Holly, 25, was arrested in the Twin Cities' suburb of Eagan Wednesday. Holly is charged in the Nov. 22 shooting that killed 21-year-old Leuea Loto.

Authorities say the annual pickup game at Mount Rainier High School came to end when one of the players spit in another's face.

A complaint says the crowd moved to a parking lot and the player who spit summoned Holly to the scene, where he fired 11 shots from a semiautomatic handgun.

Loto was a Mount Rainier alumnus who was home from the College of San Mateo near San Francisco, where he played football.