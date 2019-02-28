First Lady brings ‘Be Best’ initiative to Western Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. — First lady Melania Trump is going on a three-state tour to promote her “Be Best” initiative.

The White House says Mrs. Trump will travel next week to Washington state, Oklahoma and Nevada. This will be her first domestic overnight trip in her official capacity.

Mrs. Trump will visit a technology company near Seattle and a school in Tulsa on Monday. On Tuesday, she will attend an opioids town hall in Las Vegas.

The first lady unveiled her child well-being initiative last year. The program aims to teach children to behave responsibly online and to avoid drugs.

In a statement, Mrs. Trump says she wants to “shine a spotlight” on programs that are helping children.

“Whether it is social media and technology or drug and alcohol abuse, children in our country and around the world are faced with many challenges,” said Trump. “Through Be Best I will continue to shine a spotlight on the well-being programs that provide children the tools and skills required for emotional, social and physical well-being and promote successful organizations, programs, and people who are helping children overcome some of the issues they face while growing up in the modern world.”

No further details on the trip were given.