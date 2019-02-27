Q13 News is all local, all morning this week in Olympia

Snow showers, light accumulation possible Wednesday night

SEATTLE -- Light snow showers are expected to develop in the Puget Sound region early Wednesday evening.

The Q13 weather team says everyone in the area -- from the South Sound to the north Sound -- could "see" snow, but accumulations will likely be less than an inch for most. Snow levels are near sea level on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow showers are also possible Thursday, but there will be little-to-no accumulation.

Temperatures continue to be below normal, with highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says that pattern could continue through at least mid-March.

We can look forward to drier conditions this weekend, but temperatures will remain below average.

