Seattle Humane seeks pet food as donations hit low-point

SEATTLE — One of the area’s largest pet food banks is running out of food.

Seattle Humane’s Pet Food Bank was “almost completely empty” of most pet food, the group said Tuesday.

Seattle Humane supplies more than 16,000 pounds of dog and cat food to more than 2,000 low-income King County residents. They’re the biggest pet food bank in King County. Families depend on the food to feed their beloved pets, said Seattle Humane’s intake manager Jessica Charlton.

Charlton said the usual slow time of year was compounded by the recent snow. Volunteer staffing and food donations were severely cut during the February storm.

“It’s not the time people were making an extra trip to donate some dog or cat food,” Charlton said.

Since posting on Facebook, the organization has received more donations. However, they’re not out of the woods yet. There are a couple ways to donate:

Amazon Wish List: http://bit.ly/shpetfoodbank

Shipping address:
13212 SE Eastgate Way; Bellevue, WA 98005

