Seattle-bound flight diverted after strange odor reported

Seattle-bound Alaska Airlines Flight 51 from Chicago was diverted to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Wednesday evening after a strange odor was detected and dozens of people on board were having trouble breathing, officials said.

Six crew members received a medical evaluation at the airport after the 7:17 p.m. landing and four were transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Two passengers were also evaluated at the airport.

“The flight was canceled and the plane has been removed from service pending an inspection,” Alaska Airlines said in its statement.

The source of the odor on the Boeing 737-900, which had 144 passengers on board, has yet to be determined.

Passengers will be rebooked to different flights to Seattle.