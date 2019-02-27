Police: Man suspected in string of Seattle arsons

SEATTLE — Authorities say a 38-year-old man has been tied to a series of arson fires in Seattle last year.

The five fires happened between Oct. 28 and Nov. 28, 2018 in the Ballard, Fremont and Queen Anne neighborhoods. They caused an estimated $4.5 million in damage, according to a release.

Seattle Police said Wednesday that the suspect, who was already in custody in an unrelated case in Whatcom County, was connected to the fires through a DNA match. The man’s identity will be released when he is formally arraigned.

Here are the locations of the fires that police believe the suspect is connected to: