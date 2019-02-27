Norovirus suspected at second Lakewood restaurant

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Health officials have temporarily closed a second Lakewood restaurant due to suspected norovirus.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department says five people recently became ill after eating at Tijuana Taco, 1005 Bristol Ave. SW. The restaurant and its food truck were both closed Wednesday for at least the next 24 hours so employees can clean and sanitize, according to a release.

On Tuesday, the health department closed California Tacos, 14818 Union Ave. SW after three people became sick from suspected norovirus.

Officials say they have found no connection between the two closures, but they are continuing to investigate.

⚠️ANOTHER SUSPECTED NOROVIRUS OUTBREAK. We temporarily closed Tijuana Taco in Lakewood today after 5 people got sick over the weekend. We've found NO connection to yesterday's suspected outbreak at California Tacos, which is also in Lakewood. More ➡️https://t.co/hp5qjGAHcQ pic.twitter.com/8DrYXCyCkj — Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (@TPCHD) February 27, 2019

Norovirus is highly contagious. It can cause diarrhea and vomiting, often at the same time. Symptoms typically last a day or two. It is the same virus you often hear about on cruise ship outbreaks.

In addition to cleaning and sanitizing the restaurant, staff will throw out all ready-to-eat foods like vegetables, bread, and cheese.

If you ate at Tijuana Taco and became sick you’re asked to contact health department officials at 253-798-4712 or by email at food@tpchd.org. You can also report your illness online.